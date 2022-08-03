Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Lincoln National worth $31,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 735.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.