Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,536 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 125,032 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Splunk worth $34,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,507,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,658,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 319.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,122,000 after purchasing an additional 415,347 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average is $113.35. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

