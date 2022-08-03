Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 128,269 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 128,269 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.85% of Triumph Group worth $30,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGI. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth $18,584,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 644,832 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 492,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 239,777 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 463,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 298,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

TGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.66.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

