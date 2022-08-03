Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 139,594 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.84% of John Bean Technologies worth $30,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $35,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE JBT opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

