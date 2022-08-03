Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,615 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $31,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $2,621,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $3,894,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Barclays started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 2.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $174.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

