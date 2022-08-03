Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,431 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $32,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,585,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

