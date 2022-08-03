Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 346,115 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,115 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.29% of Arcosa worth $35,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arcosa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACA opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

