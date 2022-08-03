Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,886 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 41,886 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of eBay worth $28,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

