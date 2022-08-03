Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,441 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.27% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $30,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $792,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PLAY opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.