Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,238 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $35,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $528,618,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after acquiring an additional 271,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,811. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $173.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.60.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

