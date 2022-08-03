Walter Public Investments Inc. Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 5.3% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day moving average of $174.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

