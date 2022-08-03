Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) versus Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Financial Analysis

Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Empiric Student Property and Western Asset Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empiric Student Property 0 1 0 0 2.00 Western Asset Mortgage Capital 1 0 1 0 2.00

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.67%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital $164.07 million 0.45 -$48.95 million ($13.60) -0.90

This table compares Empiric Student Property and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Empiric Student Property has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Empiric Student Property and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital -53.54% 3.94% 0.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital beats Empiric Student Property on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empiric Student Property

(Get Rating)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

