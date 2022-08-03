Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) & Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Head to Head Contrast

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Williams Companies and Kinetik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Companies 0 4 9 1 2.79 Kinetik 0 0 3 0 3.00

Williams Companies presently has a consensus price target of $35.54, indicating a potential upside of 8.15%. Kinetik has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. Given Williams Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Williams Companies is more favorable than Kinetik.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Companies 13.95% 12.20% 3.70% Kinetik N/A -9.77% 2.31%

Dividends

This table compares Williams Companies and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Williams Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Williams Companies pays out 141.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Williams Companies has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Williams Companies and Kinetik’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Companies $10.63 billion 3.77 $1.52 billion $1.20 27.38 Kinetik $160.62 million 33.33 $99.22 million N/A N/A

Williams Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Williams Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Williams Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Williams Companies has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Williams Companies beats Kinetik on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines. The Northeast G&P segment engages in the midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation activities in the Marcellus Shale region primarily in Pennsylvania and New York, and the Utica Shale region of eastern Ohio. The West segment comprises gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale region of South Texas, the Haynesville Shale region of northwest Louisiana, and the Mid-Continent region, which includes the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Permian basins; and operates natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and storage facilities in central Kansas near Conway. The Gas & NGL Marketing Services segment provides wholesale marketing, trading, storage, and transportation of natural gas for natural gas utilities, municipalities, power generators, and producers; risk and asset management; and NGL marketing services. The company owns and operates 30,000 miles of pipelines, 29 processing facilities, 7 fractionation facilities, and approximately 23 million barrels of NGL storage capacity. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.