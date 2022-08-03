Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,005 Shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) by 333.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Aries I Acquisition worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,234,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,297,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Aries I Acquisition by 53.7% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 39,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aries I Acquisition by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Aries I Acquisition alerts:

Aries I Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAM opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Aries I Acquisition Company Profile

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.