Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,601 Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTAA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 2,162.9% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 354,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 255,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,760,000.

Shares of FTAA stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

