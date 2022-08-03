Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,691 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,304,000.

Shares of NYSE:EVF opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $7.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

