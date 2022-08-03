Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,190 Shares of ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) by 189.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ROC Energy Acquisition were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCAU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,085,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.
ROC Energy Acquisition Price Performance
ROC Energy Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.
ROC Energy Acquisition Profile
ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
