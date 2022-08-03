Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 67.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $15.13.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.