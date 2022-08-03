Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kairos Acquisition were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Kairos Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of KAIRU opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.
Kairos Acquisition Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kairos Acquisition (KAIRU)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.