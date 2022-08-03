Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kairos Acquisition were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of KAIRU opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

