Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $770,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNAB opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.01.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

