Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 1,097 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 86,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $643,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,873,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,993,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on OWL. JMP Securities began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $275.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

