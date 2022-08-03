Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 1,159 Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,100 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after acquiring an additional 286,695 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FREYR Battery stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.88.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

