Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 11,969 Shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW – Get Rating) by 120.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXW opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

About FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

