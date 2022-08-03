Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCFC opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. Tritium DCFC Limited has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCFC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

