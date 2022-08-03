Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,604 PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance
NYSE:PZC opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $11.75.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
