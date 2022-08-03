Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,791 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 132.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on REXR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

