Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,338 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,532,000 after buying an additional 436,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,308,000 after buying an additional 224,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,032,000 after buying an additional 187,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after buying an additional 172,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDAY. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

NYSE:CDAY opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.