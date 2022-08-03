Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,265 Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Nathan’s Famous as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 253,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 0.8 %

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

Shares of NATH stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $224.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

