Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $9,469,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 27.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 662.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 82,790 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 37.5% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 93,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%.

(Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

