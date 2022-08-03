Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in Teradyne by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 279,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,761,000 after buying an additional 60,207 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average is $108.88. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

