Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $134,000 Position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU – Get Rating) by 13,370.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,504 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

