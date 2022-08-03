Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $162,000 Stock Position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFTR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 67,794 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 176,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 76,181 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 498.8% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 118,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,023,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 163,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lefteris Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LFTR opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

About Lefteris Acquisition

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

