Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MAV stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

