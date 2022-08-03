Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $192,000 Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 181,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 41,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NSTB opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

