Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU – Get Rating) by 6,588.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 420,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PUCKU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

