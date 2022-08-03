Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU – Get Rating) by 6,588.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 420,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter.
Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance
Shares of PUCKU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.
Goal Acquisitions Profile
Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goal Acquisitions (PUCKU)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.