Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

