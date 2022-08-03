Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

