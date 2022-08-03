Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 942.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 115,710 shares during the last quarter.

HMCOU stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

