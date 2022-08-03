Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $181,000 Investment in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 571.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $879.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.98.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.65%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently -96.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

