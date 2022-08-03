Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth $112,000. Share Andrew L. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

