Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NMI opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

In related news, insider Young L. Robert sold 9,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $92,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.