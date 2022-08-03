Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,968 Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) by 9,119.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPVI. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 20,918.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,928,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,439 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 665,402 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 251,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 61,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPVI opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

About InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.