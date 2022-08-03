Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,658 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 184.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 214,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 95,409 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of RFI opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

