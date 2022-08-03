Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,882 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 956,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after buying an additional 418,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,249,000 after buying an additional 379,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,659,000 after purchasing an additional 318,586 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,648.6% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 331,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 312,197 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

TRNO stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 108.80%.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.