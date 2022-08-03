Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,882 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 956,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after buying an additional 418,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,249,000 after buying an additional 379,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,659,000 after purchasing an additional 318,586 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,648.6% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 331,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 312,197 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty
In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.5 %
TRNO stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.75.
Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Terreno Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 108.80%.
About Terreno Realty
Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.