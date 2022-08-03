Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Rating) by 291.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000.
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JOFFU opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.04.
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Profile
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
