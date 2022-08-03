Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,321 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Merger were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACX. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

PACX stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

