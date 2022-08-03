Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 18,117 Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,117 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners II were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 300,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 562,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II Stock Performance

Shares of GTPB opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.92.

Gores Technology Partners II Profile

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

