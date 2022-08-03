Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 28,266 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,266 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIII. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 50,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 242,004 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIII opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.