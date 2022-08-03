Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,854 Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canoo were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,743,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in Canoo by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 67,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 55,202 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Canoo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Canoo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $972.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Canoo

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $8,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,293,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,101,523.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,376. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

