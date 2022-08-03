Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 39,585 Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,585 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 103,869 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%.

(Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.